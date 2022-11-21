Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt is seen for the first time after being tied to a stretcher

Actor Michael Pitt was seen in New York staring at the healthcare image just two months after he was snapped, tied to a stretcher and taken to hospital following a public outburst .

The Boardwalk Empire star was seen sporting an ‘I love NY’ hoodie with her Doberman service dog outside Gotham Gym in midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

In July 2022, Pitt was arrested and charged with assault and petty larceny after he allegedly punched another man multiple times and took his phone.

Then in September he was hospitalized and considered “emotionally disturbed” after being accused of throwing objects at people from the roof of a building.

The collapse in Brooklyn prompted onlookers to call the police on him, how stretched he was. No charges were ever filed in the incident.

The Boardwalk Empire actor was seen with a Doberman service dog and his daughter at Gotham Gym in midtown Manhattan

During the September incident, Pitt could be seen shirtless wearing dark shorts with a blue scarf around his neck before police arrived on the scene.

The Hollywood vet could then be seen without shoes, looking confused as he was strapped to a stretcher as paramedics took him down a sidewalk.

The incident began on the streets of Bushwick when he began screaming and acting erratically.

The star also allegedly threw objects and was clearly a threat to the public.

Pitt could be seen wearing a white ‘I Love NY’ hoodie as he walked around the neighborhood

Pitt appeared to be dressed casually with black sweatpants and a white hoodie

At one point he could be seen giving a passing Doberman service dog a hug

Other neighborhood members also with dogs could be seen interacting with Pitt

Pitt seemed to be in a much better place both physically and mentally compared to earlier this year

He was not dressed properly and his hair was messy hanging around his face as he shouted.

Concerned onlookers called the police and the cops reportedly arrived quickly.

They also arrived with an ambulance and somehow the police managed to subdue the star, after which he was tied up for his own safety.

He was not charged because Pitt appeared emotionally disturbed, according to the site. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, it was also claimed.

The incident was treated as a mental health issue.

In July, Pitt was arrested for assault and petty larceny at the same location in Bushwick.

The actor allegedly punched a man repeatedly in the head to get his cellphone. The man has only minor injuries.

On this occasion the police were called and Pitt was arrested.

Acting erratically: The fallen star was seen wandering the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn before police were called

Pitt is seen far right as Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire with Britain’s Stephen Graham as Al Capone in 2010

Pitt grew up in New Jersey where he attended a Catholic high school before attending a youth center and detention center. He definitely dropped out of school at age 16.

His very first acting role was in Dellaventura in 1997, then he appeared in Law & Order before landing a recurring role as Henry Parker on Dawson’s Creek from 1999-2000 opposite Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

He then starred as a trans rock star named Hedwig in the cult classic 2001 film Hedwig And The Angry Inch, an adaptation of John Cameron Mitchell’s 1998 musical.

He had a recurring role as Henry Parker on Dawson’s Creek from 1999 to 2000. Seen here with Michelle Williams

He worked with Sandra Bullock in the 2002 thriller Murder By Numbers which also starred Ryan Reynolds.

Then he starred in the 2004 horror film The Village before appearing in 2005’s Last Days, a drama directed, produced and written by Gus Van Sant. It is a fictional account of a musician’s last days, loosely based on Kurt Cobain.

In Delirious in 2006 he played a homeless man, then he appeared in Silk in 2007.

Then he returned to television playing the role of Jimmy Darmody in the hit series Boardwalk Empire by Martin Scorsese and Mark Wahlberg from 2010 to 2011.

The part earned Pitt two wins in the SAG ensemble drama television series.

He was cast as Mason Verger in the 2014 NBC series Hannibal playing the role in the show’s second season but was replaced by Joe Anderson.

In 2014, he was back in the movies with Rob The Mob.

In January 2015, Pitt made his official directorial debut with a campaign film for fashion label Rag & Bone’s Spring 2015 collection starring actress Astrid Bergès-Frisbey.

And he then appeared in Ghost In The Shell in 2017.

He worked with Sandra Bullock in the 2002 film Murder By Numbers; left to right, Pitt, Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

Pitt, left, had a gun put to his head by Reynolds, right in the film

In 2020, he appeared in Netflix’s Last Days Of American Crime, an action thriller film directed by Olivier Megaton from a screenplay written by Karl Gajdusek, based on the 2009 graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

His last role was in the 2021 TV miniseries Lisey’s Story where he played Andrew Landon in five episodes. It was directed by Pablo Larraín for Apple+.

Pitt was cast opposite Sean Penn in Black Flies, according to an article by May Deadline. The film is based on Shannon Burke’s novel of the same name and is about paramedics. Filming took place this spring.

As for his love life, he was engaged to actress Asia Argento from 2003 to 2004 and then was engaged to model Jamie Bochert from 2005 to 2014.