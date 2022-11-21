Breast milk will cost more in Delhi and neighboring towns

Mother Dairy is the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). (Representational)

New Delhi:

Mother Dairy has raised the price of its whole milk offerings from Rs 63 per liter to Rs 64 per liter in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The prices of whole milk sold in packs of 500 ml are maintained unchanged.

The revised price, which was announced on Sunday, went into effect today.

While the price of whole milk has been increased by Rs 1 per litre, tokenized milk has become more expensive by Rs 2 per liter to Rs 50.

This is the fourth upward price revision for milk, an essential food, in 2022. Previous revisions were made in March, August and October this year.

Surya Parkash Joshi, a customer who came to buy milk from Mother Dairy Shop Number 109 at Munirka in New Delhi, told ANI news agency: “The price of milk has gone up four times this year, but unfortunately our salary is reviewed only once a year. affects our monthly expenses.”

Swati, another customer, told ANI: “Milk is needed…everyone uses it regularly. This is the fourth time milk prices have increased in a year; under such circumstances, the poor couldn’t afford it. Milk is now only available to the wealthy.”

He reportedly sells over 30 lakh liters of milk every day through packs and vending machines. Mother Dairy has nine processing plants. The company has hundreds of milk kiosks as well as thriving outlets in Delhi-NCR.

