Chargers host Chiefs: Live updates, injury report and analysis from SoFi Stadium

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Chargers host Chiefs: Live updates, injury report and analysis from SoFi Stadium
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

(function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js”;ijs.parentNode .insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document, “script”, “scrbbl-js”));

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC West game on Sunday Night Football.

HOW TO WATCH:

CHARGERS (5-4) vs CHIEFS (7-2)

When: Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

Where: Sofia Stadium

TV/Radio: NBA (ch.4)/98.7 FM; 105.5 FM/94.3 FM (Spanish)

Line: Heads per 5½

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here.

Follow journalist Elliott Teaford and subscribe to receive updates, analysis and news on the Chargers throughout the season.

Live updates:

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleCowboys dismantle Vikings 40-3 to halt seven-game winning streak
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR