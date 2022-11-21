Chargers host Chiefs: Live updates, injury report and analysis from SoFi Stadium

(function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js”;ijs.parentNode .insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document, “script”, “scrbbl-js”));
Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC West game on Sunday Night Football.
HOW TO WATCH:
CHARGERS (5-4) vs CHIEFS (7-2)
When: Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
Where: Sofia Stadium
TV/Radio: NBA (ch.4)/98.7 FM; 105.5 FM/94.3 FM (Spanish)
Line: Heads per 5½
Live updates:
