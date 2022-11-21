Chhattisgarh man killed woman for money and kept her body in his car for days

The victim’s body was found in the car of the accused Ashish Sahu. (Representative)

–>

Bilaspur:

A man allegedly strangled Priyanka Singh, 24, to death over a dispute over money and kept her body in his car days after committing the crime in the Chhattisgarh town of Bilaspur, police said on Sunday .

Priyanka Singh’s body was found in a car in the Kasturba Nagar area of ​​the city late Saturday evening, Kotwali Station Officer Pradeep Arya said. She was from Bhilai.

The victim’s body was found in the car of the accused Ashish Sahu, owner of a medical shop in the Dayalband area, he said.

Priyanka Singh was staying at a women’s hostel in Dayalband and preparing for the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam, the official said.

Ashish Sahu had befriended Priyanka Singh over time and allegedly lured her to invest money in the stock market. Initially, Priyanka Singh got Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh back but soon lost Rs 11 lakh, he said.

On November 15, the victim reached Ashish Sahu medical store and demanded his money. Following a heated argument, the accused strangled the victim with a scarf, the official said.

The accused kept the victim’s body inside the store, but soon a foul smell began to emanate from the premises. He then took the body to his locality in his car on Saturday and kept it there, he said.

The victim’s family had filed a missing person complaint despite not being able to get in touch with her in the past few days, the official said.

Based on the technical analysis of Priyanka Singh’s mobile number, police arrested Ashish Sahu, who confessed to killing her in an argument over money, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is ongoing, the official added.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)