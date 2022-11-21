China increases ability to hit US with under-carried missiles

China has a new missile loaded on submarines that can strike the US mainland from the South China Sea, according to reports.

U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo, chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told a group of military journalists in Washington on Friday that China’s Jin-class submarines are “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles.” , reported Bloomberg.

“They were built to threaten the United States,” the admiral said. “We are following these submarines closely.”

CHINA CUTS US OVER SUBMARINE IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AFTER COLLISION WITH UNKNOWN OBJECT

The Ministry of Defense released its annual report on China’s military capabilities in November 2021, which suggested that the People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, would soon be able to target the American mainland from littoral waters. , especially the South China Sea and the Gulf of Bohai.

Asked by reporters whether the six JL-3 missile submarines had been on patrols near Hawaii, Bloomberg said Paparo declined to comment.

The Pentagon report says the PLAN had 12 nuclear submarines, six of which were equipped with the earlier intercontinental ballistic missiles called JL-2.

SATELLITE IMAGES SUGGEST CHINA HAS DEVELOPED A NEW CLASS OF NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINES

The JL-2, according to the report, was China’s first credible maritime nuclear deterrent.

The JL-3 has a longer range than the JL-2, giving China the range it would need to reach the United States