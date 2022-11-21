China increases ability to hit US with under-carried missiles

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
China increases ability to hit US with under-carried missiles
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

China has a new missile loaded on submarines that can strike the US mainland from the South China Sea, according to reports.

U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo, chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told a group of military journalists in Washington on Friday that China’s Jin-class submarines are “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles.” , reported Bloomberg.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is received by Adm. Samuel Paparo, left, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, as she arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, before continuing to Washington, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

“They were built to threaten the United States,” the admiral said. “We are following these submarines closely.”

CHINA CUTS US OVER SUBMARINE IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AFTER COLLISION WITH UNKNOWN OBJECT

The Ministry of Defense released its annual report on China’s military capabilities in November 2021, which suggested that the People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, would soon be able to target the American mainland from littoral waters. , especially the South China Sea and the Gulf of Bohai.

Asked by reporters whether the six JL-3 missile submarines had been on patrols near Hawaii, Bloomberg said Paparo declined to comment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Attends A Session During The G-20 Summit In Nusa Dua On The Indonesian Resort Island Of Bali On November 16, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a session during the G-20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
(WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pentagon report says the PLAN had 12 nuclear submarines, six of which were equipped with the earlier intercontinental ballistic missiles called JL-2.

SATELLITE IMAGES SUGGEST CHINA HAS DEVELOPED A NEW CLASS OF NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINES

The JL-2, according to the report, was China’s first credible maritime nuclear deterrent.

The JL-3 has a longer range than the JL-2, giving China the range it would need to reach the United States

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Fox

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleWayne Brady mourns Takeoff at 2022 AMAs: ‘We honor your memory’
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR