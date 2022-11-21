Chinese Ambassador to the United States Schmoozes at the Republican Jewish Coalition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang was spotted with his staff at the Venetian resort on Saturday night ahead of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gala dinner.

It was unclear if Ambassador Gang was invited or crashed the party.

Attendees Ambassador Gang interacted with at the pre-dinner cocktail told Breitbart News that Chinese officials told them his appearance was coincidental.

The ambassador was not officially recognized from the podium during the evening’s events, which included speeches by several high-profile Republican leaders, including former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Former President Donald Trump and other dignitaries had addressed the conference earlier on Saturday.

Haley even slammed China during her remarks, calling China the “number one national security threat” to the United States. It was unclear whether she knew the ambassador and his entourage were present. Trump earlier in the day spoke about his plan to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States from China.

If, in fact, China did attempt to hit on prominent Republican politicians, as well as party activists and donors, it would not be the first time a foreign country has attempted to do so specifically by targeting a Jewish organization.

Under the Trump administration, the emirate of Qatar has tried, largely unsuccessfully, to improve its image in the United States by organizing meetings and trips to Doha.

