Cold and dark: Kyiv prepares for ‘the worst winter of our lives’

KYIV, Ukraine – When the power goes out, as it so often does, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine’s war-torn capital feels like a death trap. No light, no water, no way to cook. And no elevator to escape from the 21st floor in the event of a Russian missile strike. Even when the electricity comes back on, it never stays on for long.

“Russian strikes plunge Ukraine into the Stone Age,” says Anastasia Pyrozhenko. During a recent 24-hour period, his 26-story skyscraper only had power for half an hour. She says “military living conditions” drove her and her husband out of their apartment.

“Our building is the tallest in the area and is an ideal target for Russian missiles, so we moved from our apartment to our parents’ house and are preparing for the worst winter of our lives,” said the young man from 25 years.

The situation in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other major cities has deteriorated significantly following the biggest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian public grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were facing hardship, due to damage to at least 15 major energy centers across the country.

Warning that power outages could last anywhere from hours to days, the network said “resilience and courage are what we need this winter”.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also stressed the need to be ready and resilient in the face of a possible power outage: “In the worst case scenario. I actually don’t like to talk about it, but I have to be prepared if we (don’t have) electricity, blackout, no water, no heat, no services and no communication,” Klitschko told the AP on Friday.

Ukrenergo said in a statement that “thousands of kilometers of key high-voltage lines are not working”, affecting the whole country.

He posted a photo of a transformer station destroyed by a Russian missile, leaving around 400,000 people without power. According to the report, “there are currently dozens of such transformers in the power system. This equipment cannot be quickly replaced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after last week’s strikes more than 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity; on Sunday, he said some areas had seen improvements.

“The restoration of networks and technical supply capacities, the demining of power transmission lines, repairs – everything is happening around the clock,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

Power cuts were scheduled for Sunday evening in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv, he said. Ukrenergo said there would be scheduled blackouts in every region on Monday.

A strong cold spell and the first snowfalls have considerably complicated the situation in Kyiv. The cold forces people to turn on their radiators, which dramatically increases the load on the network and lengthens power outages. Faced with falling temperatures, the Kyiv authorities have announced the establishment of collective heating points.

In the city of 3 million inhabitants, 528 emergency points have been identified. Here, residents can warm up, drink tea, charge their phones and get all the help they need. Heating points will be equipped with autonomous energy sources, as well as special boiler rooms.

Mayor Klitschko also spoke about the measures taken to prepare for power outages with the arrival of colder temperatures: “We have prepared and we have (requested) electric generators (from) our partners, which they send to us . For this case, we have a reserve of diesel, (of) oil. We have a lot of hot stuff. We have medicine.

Many Kyiv residents have started leaving food boxes, flashlights and power packs in the elevators, in case someone gets stuck in them for a long time. Due to the lack of electricity, public transport is disrupted, many small businesses cannot operate, and some medical institutions can only operate with limited capacity.

Dentist Viktor Turakevich said he was forced to postpone his patients’ appointments “for an indefinite period” because without electricity his central clinic in Kyiv cannot function even during the day and the generator will not arrive only in a few weeks.

“We cannot accept patients even with acute toothache, people have to suffer and wait a long time, but the light only comes on for a few hours a day,” Turakevich said. “The prices of generators have skyrocketed, but even with money they are not easy to find.”

Most hospitals in Kyiv have already received generators and there are no power cuts yet. Oleksandrivska Hospital, the largest and oldest in central Kyiv, said it had not canceled elective surgeries because the hospital had received power generators from France. Generators were also supplied to educational institutions and social services.

“These facilities are a priority for us, and most of them are equipped with autonomous energy sources,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Friday. However, many schools in Kyiv have suffered significant disruptions to the learning process, with lack of electricity leading to internet blackouts that make remote learning almost impossible.

Eight-year-old Yaroslav stopped attending his school in Kyiv’s Vynohradar district after a rocket attack blew out all of the school’s windows and damaged a shelter.

“Most of the children studied remotely, but now it’s not possible,” said Yaroslav’s mother, Olena, who asked that her surname be withheld for security reasons, during the interview. a telephone interview. “We are trying to protect children from the horrors of war, but the cold and the lack of electricity are a big obstacle.”

Analysts say that the Russian rocket attacks on the energy industry do not affect the successful advance of the Ukrainian army in the south and the situation on the battlefield in general.

“The Russians cannot win on the battlefield, and therefore they use cold and darkness as a weapon against the civilian population, trying to sow panic, depression and demoralize the Ukrainians,” Volodymyr Fesenko said. , an analyst at the Penta Center think tank in Kyiv. the PA.

“Putin is suffering military defeats and urgently needs a military break, which is why he is forcing Zelensky to negotiate in such a wild way.”

The analyst believes the Kremlin is also trying to pressure Western support for Ukraine as the EU and US will be forced to expand aid programs to a frozen Kyiv amid growing domestic unrest .

“Putin is trying to make the price of supporting Ukraine too high – this applies both to money and to a possible new flow of refugees to Europe from a frozen country,” said Fesenko.

Pyrozhenko, having left his skyscraper, moved with his mother to a small apartment in Kyiv, which now houses five people. The family owns a wooden house in a village near Kyiv and has already prepared firewood in case of forced evacuation.

“We understand winter can be long, cold and dark, but we are ready to endure,” Pyrozhenko said. “We are ready to live without light, but not with the Russians.”