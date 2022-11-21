Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers: LGBT nightclub shooting had ‘all the trappings’ of a hate crime

The mayor of Colorado Springs said Monday that a weekend shooting at an LGBT nightclub that left five people dead and 25 others injured “has all the trappings of a hate crime.”

Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, said police are still investigating a motive after the Club Q tragedy on Saturday night.

“He has all the trappings of a hate crime, but we have to look at social media, we have to look at all kinds of other information that we gather from people who knew the individual before we can come to any firm conclusions about a motivation.” Mr. Suthers told NBC’s “Today” program. “But like I said, this definitely has the trappings of a hate crime.”

Police charge Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, with entering the nightclub and opening fire before onlookers arrested him. The incident drew comparisons to the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49 people.

Mr Suthers said the Colorado Springs shooter was apparently overpowered by someone at the nightclub who took a handgun from the shooter and hit him with it to incapacitate him.

“It’s an incredible act of heroism,” he said. “That act probably saved a lot of lives.”

Law enforcement is deciding whether the Colorado Springs shooting constitutes a hate crime.

The mayor described the nightclub as a well-run venue in the community that rarely needed police assistance. He expects a “ground wave” of financial support for the victims.

“We are a grieving community, but we are a community that is determined to ensure that the actions of a lone gunman do not define our community,” Mr. Suthers said.

A suspect with the same name was linked to a bomb threat in Colorado Springs in 2021, although Mr Suthers said he would not comment and move filings and criminal charges forward later on Monday.