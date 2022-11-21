Colorado Springs shooting: “heroic” customers praised for mastering the shooter | Colorado

Individuals who subdued a gunman after opening fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs have been praised for their “incredible act of heroism” which prevented the tragedy that killed at least five people from getting any worse.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told CNN that one or two people at the club moved quickly to “subdue” the shooter.

Suthers said police were on the scene at 12:00 a.m. and the incident was over by 12:02 a.m.

“A lot of it is because of the intervention of at least one, maybe two very heroic individuals who subdued this guy,” he said. “[They] seem to have taken his handgun… and used it to incapacitate him… not shoot him but hit him with the gun.

“But for that, as tragic as this incident is, it’s a horrific crime, it could have been much, much worse without these heroic actors.” Suthers said.

At least 25 people were also injured in the attack.

The suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is in custody, Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Aldrich allegedly started shooting when he entered the club around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, and Vazquez also said at least two patrons quickly confronted and overpowered him. “We owe them a great debt of thanks,” he said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. Whether or not it was a hate crime is part of the investigation into the attack, Vasquez said.

Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in which the president said “we must drive out the inequalities that contribute to violence against” the LGBTQ community.

“While no motive for this attack is yet clear, we know that the [LGBTQ] The community has been subjected to horrific hateful violence in recent years,” Biden said. “Armed violence continues to have a devastating and distinctive impact on [LGBTQ] communities across our country and the threats of violence are growing.

Police said at least two firearms were recovered from the scene and a long rifle was used in the shooting. Only one person appears to be involved in the attack, local district attorney Michael Allen said Sunday.

The New York Times reported that the attacker was wearing a body armor and firing a long gun in the style of an AR-15.

Nearly 40 police responded to calls for help from the club, officials added. For his part, Aldrich was in a hospital on Sunday being treated for injuries.

Among the injured, several were still in critical condition, hospital officials said on Sunday. Five who were treated at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs had injuries to their extremities and two had been discharged, said William Plauth, the facility’s chief medical officer.

Ten people were being treated at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, said David Steinbruner, the facility’s chief medical officer.

Officials initially said at least 18 people were injured, although that number was increased after an update later in the day.

The attack – which the FBI is helping to investigate – took place at Club Q, a club that held a weekly Saturday night drag show, according to an archived version of its website. A punk and alternative show was scheduled for Saturday night, followed by a birthday dance party starting at 11 p.m., according to the club’s Facebook page. Law enforcement officials described the club as a “safe haven” during a press briefing on Sunday.

A drag brunch was scheduled for Sunday morning. Sunday is also Transgender Remembrance Day, an annual observance since 1999 to honor transgender people who have been killed in acts of anti-transgender violence.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the club wrote on its Facebook page. “We thank the quick reactions of the heroic customers who subdued the shooter and put an end to this heinous attack.”

Local reports show that a person with the same name and age as the suspect was arrested in 2021 and charged with two counts of threatening felony and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. His neighborhood was evacuated under a bomb threat after his mother reported that he was threatening to harm her with a pipe bomb.

The attack came amid growing fears of violence and intimidation towards drag queens. Those fears were sparked by Republicans who targeted drag queens with legislation banning drag shows altogether, banning drag story hours in libraries intended to acquaint children with them, and banning minors from attending drag shows. drag shows.

There is a history of attacks in LGBTQ places in the United States. In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured more than 50 at an Orlando gay nightclub in one of the deadliest attacks in US history.