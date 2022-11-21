Councilmen concerned about teens doing shopping carts in South Boston

Pin 0 Shares

Local

The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using Stop & Shop shopping carts to “walk the streets”. Boston City Hall. Keith Bedford/Boston Globe Two Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using Stop & Shop shopping carts to ‘walk the streets’, councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty wrote in a letter to the grocery chain, which was also released. in Caught in Southie. Flynn and Flaherty said they received several complaints about the issue from residents. Young adults leaving restaurants and bars and teenagers were seen rolling in the streets near the Shop & Stop at 713 E Broadway, they wrote. Advisers say teenagers inside a shopping cart recently walked down the pedestrian ramp on the I Street side of Tynan School to the parking lot on East 4th Street. They rammed a resident’s vehicle and the incident was filmed after midnight. Another cart crashed into the same resident’s car in the weeks leading up to this incident, they wrote. Flynn and Flaherty worked with the Boston Police Department and the Tynan School administration to further investigate the matter. They also reached out to other city government departments to find solutions, they wrote. “In the interest of public safety, personal property and quality of life issues, I would respectfully ask Stop & Shop to work to resolve this issue by seeking to keep their shopping carts onsite, perhaps through technology upgrades and an electronic system, and prevent them from being removed from the premises,” they wrote in the letter. “This is a problem that requires the collaboration of several partners. We ask Stop & Shop, as an essential part of the South Boston community, to please be a good neighbor and be part of the solution. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;

n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,

document,’script’,’

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);

fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston