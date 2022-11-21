Cowboys dismantle Vikings 40-3 to halt seven-game winning streak

That thud you heard was the Vikings falling to earth.

After winning seven straight games, many in improbable fashion, the Vikings were hammered 40-3 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was Minnesota’s worst defeat since a 45-7 setback Nov. 14, 2011 at Green Bay.

It got so bad that CBS in the third quarter switched from showing the game to much of the nation to the game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. By the start of the fourth quarter, the stadium was about half empty.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked seven times, the most in a game in his 11-year career. It didn’t help him that star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was lost in the first half with a concussion, It marked the second straight game Darrisaw had to depart due to a concussion

The Cowboys (7-3) wasted no time piling it on against the Vikings (8-2), who were coming off an emotional 33-30 win Nov. 13 at Buffalo. They took a 23-3 lead on a 60-yard field by Brett Maher on the final play of the half. He actually made the kick twice since the first one was called off due to a booth review on catch on the previous play by Dallas, which wasn’t overturned.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a touchdown passes of 30 yards in the second quarter and 68 yards in the third quarter to running back running back Tony Pollard, who had six receptions for 109 yards. Pollard also had 80 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The Vikings were outgained 458 yards to 183. They could do little on offense or on defense.

Cousins completed just 12 of 23 passes for 105 yards before being replaced by backup Nick Mullens early in the fourth quarter. The Vikings did get 72 rushing yards on 11 carries by Dalvin Cook, but they couldn’t run much after falling behind by so much early in the game.

It marked the Vikings’ lowest scoring output in a game since a 20-3 loss at San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2015. It was their first game without scoring a touchdown since a 34-6 home loss to Indianapolis on Dec. 18, 2016.