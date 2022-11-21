Delhi to challenge Supreme Court order to release 3 rape convicts

Chhawla Rape case: The Supreme Court freed the three men last week. (Case)

New Delhi:

The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal will challenge the Supreme Court’s order acquitting three convicts in a 2012 gang rape and murder case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today approved a request by the city’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to file a petition for review challenging the Supreme Court’s acquittal of the three men earlier this month .

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati will represent the Delhi government in the case.

The three men were charged with abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old in February 2012 from Chhawla in Delhi, months before the Nirbhaya case. His body was found in a field in Haryana three days later with multiple injuries. Serious injuries suggest she was hit with car tools and earthen pots.

In February 2014, a court in Delhi convicted the defendants and imposed the death sentence on them. The death penalty was upheld by the Delhi High Court on August 26, 2014, saying they were “predators” moving through the streets and “looking for prey”.

They challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court, asking for their sentence to be reduced. On November 7, the bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi overturned the High Court’s decision, noting that the prosecution had failed to provide “compelling evidence, convincing and clear evidence against the accused”.

In the Supreme Court, Delhi police cited the heinous nature of the crime and opposed any concessions to the convicts.

Lawyers for the convicts argued in the Supreme Court against the death penalty and cited their age, family background and criminal record to seek a reduced sentence.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the girl’s parents said they were “disappointed and broken”. “We will continue our legal fight,” the girl’s father said, recounting their 12-year fight for justice.