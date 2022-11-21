Democrats plead with Biden to open taxpayer-subsidized Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens

House and Senate Democrats are pleading with President Joe Biden to open U.S. taxpayer-subsidized Obamacare rolls to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program ).

In a letter signed by 86 House and Senate Democrats, lawmakers are begging Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reverse a federal regulation that would open Obamacare to illegal aliens DACA — paid for by US taxpayers .

“We strongly encourage HHS to honor our nation’s promise of full integration and support for DACA recipients, including access to affordable health care through [Obamacare] by repealing this regulation,” the Democrats wrote:

It is crucial that the administration maintains its commitment to expand coverage of undocumented migrantsincluding DACA recipients, and repeal of these harmful regulations will help to fulfill this promise. [Emphasis added]

As the group of Democrats noted, Biden promised to open taxpayer-subsidized health insurance benefits to undocumented aliens living in the United States during the campaign trail in 2020.

Specifically, in his so-called “Unity” platform with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Biden pledged to enable millions of eligible, DACA-registered illegal aliens to secure Obamacare plans.

The platform also promised to allow the 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States to buy medical coverage on the federal market and to allow lower-income legal immigrants faster access to Medicaid.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, providing free health insurance benefits to all illegal aliens in the United States would cost American taxpayers between $23 billion and $66 billion each year – a bill of up to $660 billion. billions of dollars for taxpayers every decade.

Already, US taxpayers are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion in medical costs for illegal aliens each year, according to estimates by Chris Conover, alumnus of Duke University’s Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research.

In addition to urging Biden to open up Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens, House and Senate Democrats are currently lobbying 10 Senate Republicans to join them in passing an amnesty for about 3.3 million people. illegal aliens.

As part of the amnesty effort, the senses. John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) allegedly held meetings with DACA illegal aliens last week.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.