Eagles escape another upset as late Jalen Hurts touchdown beats Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in control all game until late in the fourth quarter when Jalen Hurts’ seven-yard run carried it for them, 17-16, to avoid their second straight loss.

The Colts had enough time to get downfield and earn a field goal at the buzzer. But the Eagles defense did, toppling the Colts on downs and Hurts kneeling victory.

But it was difficult for Hurts to do anything against this Indy team, which apparently got younger with Jeff Saturday as head coach. Even for their first points of the game, the Eagles threw a field goal after needing 15 plays to go for 54 yards, killing 7:08 off the clock, to make it 7-3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Indy got on the board at the start of it, as Jonathan Taylor found the end zone on a one-yard run on the first drive of the ball game. He’s been better lately, rushing for over 100 yards last week with a touchdown, and he had 84 yards on 22 carries against the Eagles.

What seemed like a big turning point in the game, however, was when Yannick Ngakoue got to Hurts on the very first play of the second half and stripped him of the ball, which the Colts won. Although only one field goal came out of it, the 13-3 lead looked substantial as Philly struggled to move the ball like they normally have this season.

EAGLES ADD SUPER BOWL CHAMPION TO FURTHER BOOST D-LINE

Looking back 20-20, however, the game’s big turning point was actually Chase McLaughlin’s missed 50-yard field goal in the third quarter that would have given the Colts a 16-3 lead. Instead, the Eagles used the strong field position to go just five plays, capping a touchdown with Quez Watkins’ 22-yard score.

But there was more wild play in the fourth quarter, as the Colts fumbled on the ensuing drive only to see the Eagles do it three plays later. They were also the team’s star offensive players, as Taylor and AJ Brown were the culprits.

McLaughlin would later hit downfield from 37 yards to force the Eagles to score a touchdown, but Saturday probably wanted six runs when he saw his Colts come down to the Eagles five-yard line for the first and the goal. But the Eagles stuffed Taylor, had great coverage for an incompleteness from Ryan, then sacked Ryan for a 14-yard loss.

FRITZ POLLARD ALLIANCE OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO HIRING OF JEFF SATURDAY FROM COLTS

The Colts had their opportunities, but the Eagles weren’t looking to start their first losing streak of the season after being upset by the Washington Commanders last week.

For the Eagles, Hurts finished with 190 yards through the air on 18 of 25, while rushing for 86 yards on 16 carries. DeVonta Smith was his favorite target, shooting six of his nine targets for 78 yards. Brown also had five catches for 60 yards.

Ryan would go 23 of 32 for 213 yards but no touchdowns were thrown. Michael Pittman Jr. gained 75 yards on six catches, while Parris Campbell had 67 yards on five receptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Escaping this one, the Eagles return home next week to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Saturday and his Colts will be looking to get the taste of losing out of their mouths next Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.