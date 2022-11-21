England fans ‘claim they partied with Qatari sheikh’s son in palace and petted lion cub’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Qatar’s World Cup has only just begun but is already known for banning beer from stadiums – which doesn’t really sound like a recipe for a good night out.

But that didn’t stop two England fans from partying with a ‘sheikh’s son’ after their ‘beer hunt’ ended in a palace surrounded by ‘lions, monkeys and exotic birds’.

Alex Sullivan and a friend who identified himself only as ‘John’ certainly made the best of a bad situation on Saturday night when two Qatari men they named Nawaf and Abdul-Aziz invited them back for a “rogue” back home.

Alex Sullivan posted a video of him playing with a lion cub, claiming it was at the palace of a Qatari sheikh

The England fan told talkSPORT it had been a ‘crazy’ experience as they searched for beer

Everton fan Alex told TalkSport: “We were looking for beers and they said ‘We’ll sort the beers’ so we jumped in the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser and found ourselves in a large palace.

“We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was crazy.”

John added: ‘Last night we met one of the sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us he had lions and everything.

“They made us so welcome and look around, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Of course, Twitter users were quick to doubt the big story – but Alex produced the receipts as videos from his Snapchat account.

In them, he can be seen recounting the night as it happens – including the time he showed up at the “palace” and the time he encountered a lion cub.

In one footage, he can be seen walking down an alley leading to what appears to be a large Qatari house.

He says: “We’re on a beer mission, trying to get goof beers back and I only managed to get us back to f***in…a villain with Nawaf and Abdul-Aziz.

“We just flipped.”

In another footage, he can be seen sitting outside under floodlights next to what appears to be a set of football nets with a group of men dressed in traditional Qatari thobes – long white robes – and headdresses.

Alex then sits down in a chair and begins petting and kissing a mischievous lion cub on a leash. “Fuck crazy,” he exclaims.

“We met one of the sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace!” 😮 “We were on the hunt for beers and ended up in a grand palace, saw its exotic monkeys and birds!” 🐒 These English fans are in Qatar and you MUST listen to their story! 🤣#Fifa World Cup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlclrsnEsP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2022

In a video posted to social media, the men can be seen watching the lion cub in a cage

The lion was then taken out of its cage at which point the men played with it

The group say they had a good time because they spent the evening with the Qataris

Yet other videos showed him wandering around what appears to be a lavish home, hanging out with locals and speeding down a highway in his car.

The crazy night – worthy of the Hangover film franchise – comes ahead of England’s first game against Iran this afternoon.

The tournament has been mired in controversies in a clash of cultures between Qatar – the first Muslim country to host – and football’s governing bodies.

There have been widespread criticisms of the country’s human rights record, including claims that thousands of migrant workers have died building the stadiums.

Qatar’s record on LGBT and women’s rights – including comments by the country’s World Cup ambassador that homosexuality is a “disease of the mind” – has further tarnished its image.

Further controversy arrived last week in the form of an announcement that Fifa would ban beer sales in stadium halls, further limiting where in normally tenuous Qatar fans can purchase alcohol.

The move, which is believed to have come under pressure from the Qatari royal family, means fans are limited to buying alcohol in hotels, restaurants and specially designated fan zones.

Drinks can only be purchased in the areas between certain hours, and people will be limited to four drinks each to prevent them from getting drunk.

Anyone who gets drunk could be escorted to sober up.

England players’ plans to take a knee and wear armbands promoting LGBT rights have also caused problems – captain Harry Kane has reportedly been threatened with an immediate yellow card if he wears the armband on the pitch.