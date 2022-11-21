Ethereum (ETH) Price Falls 8% as FTX Hacker Swaps 30K ETH

There have been around 30,000 ETH traded for RenBTC and 1070 BTC.

With no upward momentum, ETH responded negatively below $1,200.

Selling pressure was high on Sunday night for the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, ETH. The attacker who stole $600 million from the FTX exchange was reportedly trading in his Ether for Bitcoin on Sunday, November 20. The hacker exchanged all the stablecoins for Ethereum last week, amassing $288 million in ETH.

Hacker address 0x59…d32b of FTX is exchanging a big quantity of ETH for BTC. There have been around 30,000 ETH traded for RenBTC and 1070 BTC sent to the Bitcoin network so far today as per statistics from Etherscan.

Bearish Momentum Ahead

Like bitcoin, the price of Ethereum tried to break over the $1,250 resistance level. With no upward momentum, ETH responded negatively below $1,200. The next key support is located close to the $1,080 level, and if the price of ether falls below this level, there is a possibility that negative momentum will increase. According to the scenario presented, a decline in price approaching the $1,000 support area is possible.

The aftermath of FTX’s bankruptcy is currently being assessed by administrators. Some of the crypto company’s largest debtors are owed a whopping $3.1 billion. Furthermore, there is rising worry that other digital enterprises may fail in the wake of the current crisis. Reports of possible insolvency at crypto lending platform BlockFi surfaced last week.

The drop in ETH price witnessed is also a reflection of a wider market correction. So far, the total value of the cryptocurrency market has decreased by 4.3%, falling below the $800 billion barrier. Ethereum is down 7.23%, while Bitcoin is down almost 4% and is trading at around $16,000.

