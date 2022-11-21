European nations drop gay pride armband plans for World Cup – Reuters

Seven European teams have backed out of their captains’ intention to wear a ‘One Love’ armband at the World Cup in Qatar following the threat of FIFA sanctions against players.

England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands had all declared their intention ahead of the tournament for captains to don the article in support of LGBTQ rights and as a sign of support. opposition to “all forms of discrimination”.

But as well as a fine, it became clear over the weekend that FIFA could also issue players a yellow card if they take to the pitch with the unauthorized armband.

This forced a late switch of teams, as confirmed in a joint statement on Monday.

“FIFA has been very clear that they will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the pitch,” read a message shared by the English FA.





“As national federations we cannot put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings, so we have asked captains not to attempt to wear the armbands during football matches. the FIFA World Cup.

“We were prepared to pay the fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and we were firmly committed to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they could be warned or even forced to leave the field of play.

“We are very frustrated with FIFA’s decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and we got no response.

“Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong believers in inclusion and will show their support in other ways.”

England opened their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, and captain Harry Kane had insisted as recently as Sunday that he still intended to wear the “One Love” article.

READ MORE:

BBC courts controversy with opening World Cup coverage (VIDEO)

Instead, Kane and others appear set to wear one of the sanctioned armband messages unveiled by FIFA on the eve of the tournament.

FIFA said the captains will wear different slogans for the different stages of the competition, including messages such as “football unites the world” “save the planet,” “protect children” “no discrimination,” and “bring the moves.”

The World Cup kicked off on Sunday as host country Qatar were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador.

Leading up to the event saw Western media focus much of their reporting on human rights issues, including Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.