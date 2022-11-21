For Delhi civic polls, counter-AAP to BJP’s dual-powered slogan

AAP today launched the campaign “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad”

–>

New Delhi:

With two weeks to go until Delhi’s municipal elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia today launched the “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad” campaign, pointing out that only an AAP-led municipal body will ensure development in the districts of the capital.

Mr Sisodia, also Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said the AAP is expected to win the Delhi Municipality elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

इस बार दिल्ली McD मे AAP जीत रही है, और McD में भी केजरीवाल जी की सरकार रही है. अगर गलती से किसी सीट पर भाजपा का पार्षद आया तो वह केजरीवाल जी को देगा देगा देगा उस इलाके के रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा रुकवायेगा. इसलिए पूरी दिल्ली मे ज़रूरी है

केजरीवाल की सरकार

केजरीवाल का पार्षद — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 21, 2022

“If a BJP councilor is elected to any seat, he will only abuse Kejriwal and stop working in the region. So all Delhi needs ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad (the government of Kejriwal, Kejriwal’s adviser)’” Mr Sisodia said. tweeted.

The campaign is clearly the AAP’s counterpoint to the BJP’s polling board of a “dual engine” government, through which the party claims that the same dispensation in the center and in the state would accelerate development.

Mr Sisodia spearheads the AAP’s civic polling campaign, while Mr Kejriwal leads the party’s Gujarat polling mission.

Announcing the launch of the campaign at a press conference, Mr Sisodia said that if the AAP is confident of sweeping the civic polls, the BJP could win “around 20 seats”. “Such a situation should not happen that there is a Kejriwal government in the municipality, and there is a BJP councilor in a ward, and he is still fighting,” he said.

“Kejriwal ji will work, he will keep clean, he will build roads, he will maintain parks, he will control stray animals. And the BJP adviser will just keep fighting. We are launching this campaign as a warning to people against BJP” , he said, stressing that residents of each ward must ensure that it elects an AAP councillor.

The stakes are high for the MCD election this time after three municipal bodies were brought together in May through central legislation.

Road maintenance, congestion and garbage management are the main issues in this year’s municipal elections in the nation’s capital. The same goes for the severe air pollution at the start of winter that leaves locals breathless.

The BJP has also launched an extensive campaign with roadshows and star leaders. The party accused the AAP government of corruption and said Delhi residents felt “betrayed” by Arvind Kejriwal’s government.