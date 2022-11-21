Former Disney CEO Bob Iger makes shock RETURN to entertainment giant as successor Bob Chapek quits

<!–

Bob Iger is back as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

The entertainment giant’s former boss Bob Chapek quit after coming under fire for his leadership as Disney’s stock price plummeted.

Iger has worked for Disney for more than four decades – including 15 years as CEO before his sensational departure just 11 months ago.

Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board, said in a statement: “We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including guiding the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

“The Board of Directors has concluded that as Disney enters an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this pivotal time.

‘M. Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s management team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is highly admired by employees at Disney worldwide, which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership. .’

She added that Iger’s career with the entertainment giant beginning in 2005 helped make Disney “one of the most successful and admired media and entertainment companies in the world with a strategic vision focused on creative excellence, technological innovation and international growth”.