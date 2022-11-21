Four-bedroom home in Danville sells for $1.7 million

A 1,984 square foot home built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Alviso Way in Danville was sold on November 4, 2022 for $1,650,000, or $832 per square foot. The property includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage and two parking spaces. It is situated on a 0.3 acre lot.
Additional homes have recently been sold nearby:
- In June 2022, a 2,660 square foot home on Alicante Drive in Danville sold for $2,165,000, a price per square foot of $814. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- On El Capitan Drive, Danville, in September 2022, a 2,660 square foot home sold for $1,712,000, a price per square foot of $644. The house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 1,710 square foot home on the 300 block of Century Circle in Danville sold in October 2022 for $1,656,000, a price per square foot of $968. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
California Daily Newspapers