Four-bedroom home in Danville sells for $1.7 million

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Four-bedroom home in Danville sells for $1.7 million
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

A 1,984 square foot home built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Alviso Way in Danville was sold on November 4, 2022 for $1,650,000, or $832 per square foot. The property includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage and two parking spaces. It is situated on a 0.3 acre lot.

Additional homes have recently been sold nearby:

  • In June 2022, a 2,660 square foot home on Alicante Drive in Danville sold for $2,165,000, a price per square foot of $814. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
  • On El Capitan Drive, Danville, in September 2022, a 2,660 square foot home sold for $1,712,000, a price per square foot of $644. The house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
  • A 1,710 square foot home on the 300 block of Century Circle in Danville sold in October 2022 for $1,656,000, a price per square foot of $968. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleCBI chief Tony Danker joins criticism from Tory Brexiteers over pursuit of Swiss-style Brexit deal | Policy
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR