Four torture sites discovered in Kherson after Russia’s retreat: Ukraine

Russian troops illegally detained people and brutally tortured them, Ukraine said. (Case)

Kyiv:

Ukraine said on Monday it had identified four locations where Russian forces tortured detainees in Kherson before Moscow withdrew its troops from the southern Ukrainian city.

Since the Russian army withdrew on November 11 after occupying the city for eight months, Kyiv has accused Moscow forces of carrying out abuses on a “horrific” scale.

The attorney general’s office said officials inspected “four premises” where Russian troops were “illegally detaining people and brutally torturing them.”

Russian forces have set up “pseudo-law enforcement agencies” in detention centers in Kherson as well as a police station, it said in a statement.

Pieces of rubber truncheons, a wooden bat, an incandescent lamp and “a device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electricity” were found, prosecutors said.

“Law enforcement continues to collect evidence” of what Ukrainian officials have called “crimes” committed by the Russian military, the statement added.

Russian authorities also left papers documenting the administration of the detention sites, the prosecutor added.

Last week, Ukrainian mediator Dmytro Lubynets called the scale of torture uncovered in Kherson “horrible”.

AFP spoke to a Kherson resident last week who said he spent weeks in detention where he was beaten and electrocuted by Russian and pro-Russian forces.

