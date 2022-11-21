“Freezing” Kyiv residents “without electricity, heating, water” – Mayor

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The body armor leaning against a radiator, ready for use, the worn cartridge case adding to the clutter on his desk, the boxing memorabilia and the sign asking visitors to leave weapons behind. fire at his door: Everyone shouts that this is the office of an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times.

Other more personal touches complete the picture: the book on a sideboard about British warlord Winston Churchill is signed “With best wishes” by the author, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And then there’s the plastic figurine of a muscular boxer, with a clenched fist raised – a reminder of how physically imposing, even formidable, Vitali Klitschko was in his first world heavyweight boxing title.

It hasn’t changed much. His handshake is crushingly firm, his gaze steely. But the pressures on the shoulders and on the time of the 51-year-old mayor of the Ukrainian capital are heavier now than they have ever been when his fortune was measured in three-minute rounds that ended by bell sounds.

“If I tried to explain to you all the challenges I have, we [would] need weeks,” Klitschko said.

As was also the case during his years as a professional boxer, the fight for survival in which he is engaged now is paramount. But it is also more essential: to prevent the electricity from completely going out in its city of 3 million people, to ensure that families do not freeze in the cold that the arrival of winter brings and to keep the hyper-digital capital of Ukraine connected to the outside world.

All in a horrific war against an invader, Russia, seemingly determined to destroy all of these things – with repeated barrages of explosive missiles and drones that have destroyed Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure.

“It’s terror,” Klitschko said, uttering the word like a fist bump in an Associated Press interview in his city hall office on the 268th day of the invasion.

“They [left] we are freezing,” he said. “Without electricity, without heating, without water.”

The power continues – sometimes – but it is no longer reliable. In a city where wifi is ubiquitous and almost everything can be done online, hour-long blackouts are the horrific new normal for many. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes damaged about half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In Kyiv’s dark restaurants, diners weave their way through meals in near darkness, served by waiters carrying candles. Residents wake up in the middle of the night – if that’s when it’s their turn to have a few hours of electricity again – to shower and do laundry.

“Huge challenge,” Klitschko said.

So what’s the worst-case scenario? How much worse can it be?

“I don’t like talking about that,” he said. “But I have to be ready.”

Part of the answer comes from Klitschko’s very large hands. How difficult life is depends, in part, on how many missiles Russian President Vladimir Putin still has in his arsenal to launch at Kyiv and other cities.

But on the positive side, based on the most recent strikes, fewer missiles and drones appear to be breaking through the capital’s air defenses, as they have been reinforced with Western-supplied systems to shoot down projectiles. In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came with more help, promising 125 anti-aircraft guns and other Iranian-supplied drone blast defenses that Russia has used.

“It’s much better than before. Certainly,” Klitschko said. ” But it’s not enough. … We need more to protect other cities.

Klitschko’s guess is that Putin’s strategy is to heap so much misery on Ukrainians that they give up fighting.

It won’t work, predicts the mayor.

“After every rocket attack, I talk to people, ordinary civilians. They (are) not depressed,” he said. “They were angry, angry and ready to stay and defend our homes, our families and our future.”

A Ukrainian flag affixed to the wall behind his desk reinforced his argument: “Together towards victory” and “We will overcome”, wrote soldiers on it.

To drive the point home, Klitschko quoted a message he said he received from a soldier in Kyiv telling him that on his front line there is “no heat, no water, no electricity, no services”.

“’We are fighting for each of you. If you complain, think about our condition,” Klitschko said, recalling the soldier’s call.

“That’s a great response,” the mayor said.