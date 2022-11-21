FTX Drainer Wallet Now 27th Largest in Terms of ETH Holdings

More than 22,212 Ethereum have been added, putting the wallet in 27th place.

The Ethereum address 0x59a has attracted a lot of attention since it is believed to be connected to the person or group responsible for transferring millions of dollars worth of tokens out of FTX in the hours after the company’s bankruptcy filing.

The blockchain monitoring business Elliptic published about the matter on Nov. 12, 2022, and the company calculated that the corporation syphoned around $477 million. Following Elliptic’s blog post, the address known as “FTX Accounts Drainer” reportedly gathered a significant stash of ether, as reported on November 15, 2022.

Amassing Users Funds

A total of 228,523.83 ether were stored at that address, making it the 35th biggest Ethereum wallet previously. However, since then, more than 22,212 Ethereum have been added, putting the wallet in the 27th place among the biggest Ethereum wallets in circulation.

As of this writing, the total worth of the money in the wallet is around $303 million, and it has witnessed 688 transactions, some of which are dust transactions made by anonymous persons. The exploiter has another known address in addition to the 250,735 Ethereum owned by the “FTX Accounts Drainer” or “0x59a.”

There are also a lot of FTX-related ERC20 tokens stored at the Ethereum (ETH) address “0x97f.” The value of the tokens in this wallet, which contains over a hundred different ERC20 tokens, is approximately $191.69 million.

Since “0x97f” holds almost 45.85 million FTT tokens, they are by far the most abundant token in the wallet. The wallet at this address is the second biggest in terms of total FTTs held, with 13.94% of the total.

