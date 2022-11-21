G7 nations demand ‘meaningful action’ against North Korea after missile tests

North Korea’s latest missile appeared to be its newest ICBM with potential range to hit the United States.

Washington:

The G7 nations on Sunday criticized North Korea’s “reckless” launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile and called on the UN Security Council to take “significant” further steps to stop the tests.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said the repeated missile strikes by North Korea “further destabilize the region, despite calls from the international community for peace and stability”.

North Korea’s missile test fired on Friday appears to be its newest ICBM with potential range to hit the continental United States.

The G7 statement called for “a united and robust response from the international community, including the need for further important steps to be taken by the UN Security Council.”

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States. A representative of the European Union joined the statement.

North Korea has reportedly fired 30 short-, medium- and long-range missiles so far this month, including Friday’s launch that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA claimed the missile fired on Friday was a Hwasong-17, its latest variant and the one it says is “the world’s most powerful strategic weapon”.

KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the latest launch with his daughter.

A series of test launches in October included a probable ICBM that flew over and over Japan, causing warning sirens to go off in northern Japan.

North Korea launched more missiles in 2022 than any previous year.

The UN Security Council has passed nearly a dozen resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile activities since 2006.

North Korea tested six nuclear bombs between 2006 and 2017 and has pledged never to end its nuclear program.

The G7 statement reiterated demands that North Korea’s nuclear program must be dismantled in a verifiable manner and said the reclusive nation “will never have nuclear-weapon state status.”

