Gary Lineker jokes that Iran were awarded a late penalty against England as VAR felt sorry for them after being ragged in World Cup clash

Gary Lineker has joked that VAR must have awarded Iran a late penalty out of sympathy after they were humiliated by England at the World Cup.

Iran trailed 6-1 as the game went over 100 minutes in the Group B opener. But there was still time for Iran to be kicked out of nowhere.

Getty Mehdi Taremi got his second of the game after converting a penalty in the 13th minute of added time in the second half

Twitter It came after John Stones was deemed to have fouled Morteza Pouraliganji in the box

Referee Raphael Claus has been asked to go to the VAR monitor to look into a possible foul on Iranian Morteza Pouraliganji after England defended a free-kick.

The defender had touched down after battling for the ball with John Stones, with replays showing the Manchester City defender holding the bottom of the Iran star’s shirt.

And after reviewing the footage, the referee pointed to the spot.

Iranian Mehdi Taremi got it right and converted his team’s penalty to secure his second goal of the afternoon.

But former England striker Lineker did not believe the incident warranted a penalty, leading him to joke that VAR probably felt sorry for Iran as they conceded six goals in their game opening.

“That’s the only explanation!” Lineker said initially suggesting that VAR felt sorry for Iran.

Getty Harry Maguire probably should have had a penalty in the first half as well

Twitter Replays show Maguire clearly manhandled in the box

Lineker was not the only England fan left perplexed by the decision which he felt was slightly soft given that Harry Maguire was denied one in the first half for a heavier challenge.

The Manchester United captain was struggling to get on the end of a cross when he was manhandled by Rouzbeh Cheshmi, the Iran star putting his arms around Maguire from behind.

However, despite England’s protests, the incident was not even considered.

Despite the last-minute penalty decision, England take the lead in Group B, with Wales still set to face the United States at 7pm – live on talkSPORT.