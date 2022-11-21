Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht reportedly says Berlin is ready to supply Warsaw with Patriot missiles

Germany has offered to bolster Poland’s air defenses following a deadly incident last Tuesday that saw a stray missile – widely believed to be Ukrainian – kill two civilians in the village of Przewodow. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, quoted by media, said Berlin was ready to supply its Patriot fighter jets and air defense missiles.

In an interview with German newspapers Rheinische Post and General-Anzeiger published on Monday, Lambrecht said:We offered Poland to support [it] in the security [its] airspace – with our Eurofighters and Patriot air defense systems.“She explained that Berlin has already deployed these weapons in Slovakia, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government planning to expand its military presence there until the end of 2023, and”maybe even beyond.”

The German minister also called for strengthening air defenses in other NATO member states, including Slovakia and the Baltic states.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak posted a message saying that Warsaw “with satisfaction, the German Minister of Defense accepted his offer to deploy additional Patriot launchers.He added that Poland intended to deploy the air defense systems on its border with Ukraine.





Last Wednesday, German Defense Ministry spokesman Christian Thiels revealed for the first time that Berlin was ready to “provide Poland with reinforced air policing with combat air patrols.He refrained from giving concrete figures, adding only that the jets would not need to be moved to Polish soil as they could carry out the missions directly from German bases.

This initial offer came a day after a missile killed two civilians in the Polish village of Przewodow, located just 6 km from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian and Polish officials were quick to point the finger at Russia. However, Warsaw had to backtrack on its accusations after initial investigations indicated the missile was most likely fired by a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system to intercept an incoming Russian rocket.

On Friday, President Andrzej Duda called the explosion “unfortunate accident,warning his compatriots that similar situations could occur in the future.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who initially insisted the missile was not fired by his forces, admitted on Thursday that it was not “100% safewho owned the projectile.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations about Moscow’s involvement “provocationaimed at aggravating tensions between NATO and Russia.

The military alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has consistently blamed Moscow, explaining on Wednesday that the Kremlin bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its military campaign against Ukraine – a narrative echoed by officials in Washington.