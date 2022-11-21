Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York

Once upon a time in New York…

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continued to fuel romance rumors as they were spotted leaving the same Manhattan restaurant in the late hours of November 18.

The stars were snapped by paparazzi, separately, as they left celebrity hotspot Cipriani. According to an eyewitness, Gigi and Leo “left within minutes of each other”, with the model leaving first, followed by the Oscar-winning actor and his friend. Vivi Nevo.

For the outing, Gigi wore a crop top under a leather jacket and blue scarf, while Leo bundled up in a black puffer jacket paired with black jeans, white sneakers, a baseball cap and a face mask.

The two were first pictured together in September. As the Daily mail reported, Gigi, 27, and Leo, 48, attended an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week where they were photographed leaning close to each other as they tried to chat amidst the bustling party.