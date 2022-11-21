Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market to Grow by $12.05 Billion During 2023-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is poised to grow by $12053.16 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period. The report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, the growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools.
The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is segmented as below:
By Product
By Application
- Bitcoin mining
- Ethereum mining
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware and people’s inclination toward digital currency will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market covers the following areas:
- Cryptocurrency mining hardware market sizing
- Cryptocurrency mining hardware market forecast
- Cryptocurrency mining hardware market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Argo Blockchain Plc
- BIT Digital Inc.
- Bitfarms Ltd.
- BitMain Group
- Canaan Inc.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc.
- Elite Mining Inc.
- ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc.
- Genesis Mining Ltd.
- GMO Internet Group Inc.
- Helium Systems Inc.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp.
- Intelion Mine LLC
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
- NiceHash Ltd.
- Riot Blockchain Inc.
- Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co. Ltd
- Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd
- Spondoolies Ltd.
