Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market to Grow by $12.05 Billion During 2023-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is poised to grow by $12053.16 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period. The report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, the growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is segmented as below:

By Product

By Application

Bitcoin mining

Ethereum mining

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware and people’s inclination toward digital currency will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market covers the following areas:

Cryptocurrency mining hardware market sizing

Cryptocurrency mining hardware market forecast

Cryptocurrency mining hardware market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Argo Blockchain Plc

BIT Digital Inc.

Bitfarms Ltd.

BitMain Group

Canaan Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Elite Mining Inc.

ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc.

Genesis Mining Ltd.

GMO Internet Group Inc.

Helium Systems Inc.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Intelion Mine LLC

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

NiceHash Ltd.

Riot Blockchain Inc.

Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co. Ltd

Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Spondoolies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hzs44

