Gophers add Texas prep defensive lineman Theo Randle to 2023 recruiting class

Rajesh Khanna
The Gophers football program received a commitment Sunday from defensive tackle Theo Randle, a three-star, 6-foot-1, 280-pound prospect from Pearland, Texas.

Randle de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27 and had a collection of other offers, but no Power Five Conference schools. He had a visit to Minnesota this fall.

Randle, also an edge rusher, has 52 tackles and eight sacks as a junior at Shadow Creek, a Class 6A high school south of Houston.

Minnesota has 17 commitments in the 2023 class, with the early signing period starting Dec. 21. The U’s other defensive tackle pledge is Martin Owusu of Prior Lake.

