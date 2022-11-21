‘Happy Indigenous Survivors Day! Fucking Thanksgiving!”

John Leguizamo took to Twitter on Sunday to proclaim, “Happy Indigenous Survivors Day! Damn thanksgiving!” Just 12 hours prior, the actor had promised to quit Twitter if former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to the social media platform.

“Happy Indigenous Survivors Day! Damn thanksgiving!” pest tweeted the star.

Happy Indigenous Survivors Day! Damn Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/OFHGcvTnHz — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 20, 2022

On Saturday night, Leguizamo vowed to quit Twitter as soon as Trump’s account is no longer suspended.

“As soon as Trump recovers, it’s goodbye,” he wrote Saturday night. “ghost – goodbye – adiós!”

As soon as Trump is reinstated it’s goodbye ✌🏽 ghost 👻 bye bye 👋🏽 adiós! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 20, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter – now owned and operated by billionaire Elon Musk – brought Trump’s account back following the results of a 24-hour poll the Tesla CEO released, asking social media users if the account of the former president was to be reinstated.

More than 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll, which resulted in a 51.8% “yes” vote and a 48.2% “no” vote.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time Leguizamo has put on a show on social media.

Earlier this month, Leguizamo complained about the casting of non-Latino actors in Hollywood in the roles of Latino characters, such as Al Pacino — of Italian descent — in the title role of a Puerto Rican mobster.

“You had Al Pacino tanned, coked and wild like a Cuban in scarface. The studios liked it so much they put it in Carlito’s Path as a Puerto Rican from Spanish Harlem,” he complained.

Leguizamo, however, omitted the fact that he, a Colombian-born actor, played Italian-American characters in films such as Sam’s Summer and Super Mario Bros..

It’s on my mind! Listen to Hollywood and the platforms! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 1, 2022

Likewise, in August, Leguizamo raged on Instagram in response to the casting of actor James Franco to play Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro in the upcoming film. Alina from Cubaproclaiming, “He’s not Latino!”

Over the summer, Leguizamo hyperventilated on Twitter in response to the January 6 committee hearing, stating, “I can’t breathe! We were so close to the end of our democracy!

In May, after a Supreme Court draft opinion quashing Roe vs. Wade was leaked, the actor urged Congress to wrap up the Supreme Court and enshrine the abortion ‘rights’ of deer in the law.

Last year, Leguizamo bizarrely said that Critical Race Theory (CRT) – an academic movement teaching children that they must view every social interaction and every person in terms of race to be “anti-racist” – is “all my reason for being”.

