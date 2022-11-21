Heated shelters have been opened for stranded drivers and residents in need

ERIE COUNTY, NY (WKBW) – The City of Buffalo has established 3 warming centers to help residents as lake effect snow settles in the metro area.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. Anyone who is out of power and needs a place to warm up, charge their devices or have a snack can visit –

-Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

-The Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton Street

-Lincoln Field House Community Center, 10 Quincy Street

South of the city, several heated shelters have been set up to help drivers who got stranded in this week’s lake-effect snowstorm.

Snow removal crews are working to clear snow and stuck vehicles from several major roads through southern towns. Many drivers abandoned their vehicles after getting stuck in the heavy snow strips.

The Red Cross, the city of Hamburg and the city of Evans manage the shelters. They are open to anyone in the area who needs help.