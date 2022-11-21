How Power Ranger Jason David Frank forged a career as an MMA fighter before he died at 49

<!–

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger in the 1990s, is believed to have killed himself over the weekend – but before he died the 49-year-old proved he was much more than a simple actor putting his fighting skills to the test in MMA.

Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed that Frank died on Sunday but did not name a cause of death.

California-born Frank shot to fame with his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise in the 1990s – eventually appearing in 123 episodes of the show.

What is not as well known is Frank’s obsession with martial arts and his foray into MMA competition.

A black belt in karate, judo and taekwondo, Frank had an unbeaten amateur career (4-0) and made his professional debut in 2010, which he also won.

“Just to go out there and do my best and prove that I’m a real fighter,” Frank said when asked to explain his pro fight plans.

“I’m not looking for any particular title. Ultimately, I want to give my fans something to watch and be proud of.

As a former Power Ranger, many fans thought Frank would have extra pressure on him to succeed. However, he explained that it was quite the opposite.

“Everyone says, ‘Man, you got a lot of pressure man, you’re a Power Ranger,’ and I take that back because I don’t have any pressure,” Frank said.

“The guy on the other side of the cage is under pressure because if I kick his ass, he gets his ass kicked by a Power Ranger.

A black belt in karate, judo and taekwondo Frank (pictured leading a karate workshop in 2015) put together an unbeaten amateur career (4-0) – and made his professional debut in 2010, which he has also won

‘So you tell me, who has the most pressure, me or him? Would you like to get knocked out by a Power Ranger?

Frank also had some standout moments outside of the cage — like the time he nearly got into a fist fight with Jean-Claude Van Damme at Comic Con in 2017.

He had challenged JCVD ​​to a fight in 2010 – and the pair weren’t on the best of terms.

When they met face to face at Comic Con, sparks flew and the two actors had to be separated by passers-by.

The former Power Ranger also attempted to arrange fights between himself and athlete-turned-politician Herschel Walker and professional wrestler CM Punk.

He opened a training studio in Houston, Texas called Rising Sun Karate where he taught Toso Kune Do, which translates to Way of the Fighting Fist.

The studio taught a style of martial arts created by Frank, who had spent years studying various methods of self-defense.

Frank’s latest film, Legend of the White Dragon, is slated for release in 2023. He revealed earlier this year that he is retiring from the Power Rangers franchise.

For 24-hour confidential support in Australia, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.