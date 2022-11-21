Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ran away from a nomadic family after his father tore his gloves

Cristiano Ronaldo had little to lose when he put the ball in from the penalty spot against Iran at the 2018 World Cup.

But Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand had more to gain than one might think.

It was a lifetime of adversity culminating in a single moment that could be worth it.

To get there, Beiranvand had run away from a nomadic family after his father tore his gloves, telling him he could never be a footballer.

Beiranvand worked in a clothing factory, a car wash, a pizza place and as a street cleaner, mostly for money but also to sleep at night.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo was rejected by Flamengo at 16 because he couldn’t afford the bus ticket to attend a trial, but Beiranvand showed a little more compassion.

A football coach he met on the bus to Tehran as he ran away from home has finally agreed to pay 200,000 tomans (£30) to let him train with a local club.

Eventually, he would get an opportunity at Naft-e-Tehran and work his way through life to become Iran’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2015.

He quickly rose to fame with his superhuman throwing, a skill he developed while playing a local game called Dal Paran, which involves throwing stones, when he was a child.

In 2016, he even set a new world record for the longest throw in a football match in a clash with South Korea.

And after keeping 12 clean sheets to help their country qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Beiranvand’s Iran have been drawn into a group with Spain and Portugal.

The Iranian keeper, who was told by his father to be content with a life as a simple shepherd, was about to share a stage with Andres Iniesta and Ronaldo.

But he didn’t just share the stage. He stole the show.

After a 1-0 win over Morocco and a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain, Iran entered the final game against Portugal with a real chance to progress.

Ricardo Quaresma dashed their hopes with a 45th-minute opener, then Ronaldo had the chance to put Portugal through to the knockout stages and send Iran home in the 53rd minute.

But Beiranvand guessed right and held off the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A late equalizer was enough to secure a 1-1 draw but not enough to usurp Spain or Portugal, while a win would have seen Iran top the group.

Here they are back and it’s England’s turn to try to overtake Carlos Queiroz’s men.

The Three Lions face Iran in their 2022 World Cup opener in Qatar on Monday and Beiranvand is in the squad.

‘Penalties’ is always a scary word when major tournaments hit, but it might just have an added scare factor if Beiranvand starts between the sticks.