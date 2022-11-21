Martin Brundle is no stranger to awkward encounters and faced another as he tried to speak to Pep Guardiola on his last run.

The Sky Sports F1 journalist has cult hero status as he meets and greets celebrity guests and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was no different at the end of the 2022 season.

Sky Sports F1 Brundle endured a tricky encounter with Pep Guardiola

AFP The Man City boss was present for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

One man he met was Manchester City boss Guardiola, who was enjoying a break due to the World Cup in Qatar.

While used to working with the press as part of his Premier League role, Guardiola seemed less than impressed when approached by Brundle for a pre-race chat.

After being approached by Brundle, he said: “I just spoke with Sky already! I spoke twice with Sky.

Brundle replied, “Okay, thrice lucky then,” to which Guardiola sarcastically replied, “Yeah, I’m lucky.”

The Sky Sports reporter then tried to talk about football, to which the Man City head coach said: “No, let’s not talk about football today.

AFP Guardiola was a Mercedes guest but wasn’t too happy when asked for a third Sky interview before the race

Brundle was then taken away by two security guards, to whom he joked, “It’s okay, I’ve been kicked out of better places than this.”

With City’s next game not until December 22, Guardiola will no doubt be hoping he and his players can enjoy a break before returning to what will be a hectic run of Christmas fixtures.