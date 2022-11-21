JioCinema’s Meme Response to FIFA World Cup Streaming Complaints

JioCinema’s response to streaming complaints included a video meme.

–>

Football fans were disappointed yesterday due to buffering issues during the live broadcast of the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup on the JioCinema app.

As memes flooded social media, JioCinema responded with a meme while assuring their followers that they were working to fix the issue.

Our team is working hard to fix some of your buffering issues😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/mjxLV5cgmD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

“Dear @JioCinema Fans, We are constantly working to provide you with a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience,” JioCinema tweeted.

Joining the meme bandwagon on the issue, he posted another tweet with a Tik-Tok video showing a worker, covered in dirt, at work. “Our team is working hard to resolve some of your buffering issues,” JioCinema said.

The video was first shared by another user as a meme describing working conditions at Twitter headquarters after Elon Musk took office.

Here are some of the memes shared by users on Twitter, criticizing the live broadcast of the game.

Jio Cinema every 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7 — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022

Have you come across another related meme?

Click for more new trends