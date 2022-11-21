JioCinema’s Meme Response to FIFA World Cup Streaming Complaints

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
JioCinema's Meme Response to FIFA World Cup Streaming Complaints
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

<!–

–>

JioCinema’s response to streaming complaints included a video meme.

Football fans were disappointed yesterday due to buffering issues during the live broadcast of the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup on the JioCinema app.

As memes flooded social media, JioCinema responded with a meme while assuring their followers that they were working to fix the issue.

“Dear @JioCinema Fans, We are constantly working to provide you with a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience,” JioCinema tweeted.

Joining the meme bandwagon on the issue, he posted another tweet with a Tik-Tok video showing a worker, covered in dirt, at work. “Our team is working hard to resolve some of your buffering issues,” JioCinema said.

The video was first shared by another user as a meme describing working conditions at Twitter headquarters after Elon Musk took office.

Here are some of the memes shared by users on Twitter, criticizing the live broadcast of the game.

Have you come across another related meme?

Click for more new trends

Featured Video of the Day

Judges reluctant to grant bail for fear of being targeted: Chief Justice

ndtv

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleMeet the future European military superpower: Poland – POLITICO
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR