Joe Biden approves declaration of disaster for NY after historic snowfall

President Biden on Monday approved a federal emergency request from New York after a severe winter storm dropped up to 6 feet of snow around Buffalo.

The region adjoining Lake Erie is used to “lake effect” snow, but the amount was historic and intense. The roads were impassable and at least two people died of heart problems related to snow removal.

Mr. Biden’s statement will free up federal funds for digging and recovery.

It authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate the response and alleviate “hardship and suffering caused by the emergency to the local population.”

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to mitigate the impacts of the emergency,” the White House said.

The declaration applies to 11 counties: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming.

The statement also applies to events that began on Thursday and continue to impact the region.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a recently re-elected Democrat, announced the emergency request on Friday.