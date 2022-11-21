Judge denies PSAki’s efforts to overturn subpoena in social media censorship case

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A judge on Friday scoffed at Jen Psaki’s request to overturn a subpoena for her testimony in a case alleging the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.

The former White House press secretary had filed a motion in federal court in Alexandria to escape a deposition, saying she had no relevant information to provide.

U.S. Magistrate Ivan Davis said in a hearing on Friday that he was unimpressed with Psaki’s argument and ruled the matter should be sent back to Louisiana to be dealt with by the judge overseeing May’s case by the states of Louisiana and Missouri.

The Louisiana judge had previously ruled that Psaki and other government officials could be deposed in the case, but that order is under appeal. PSAKI was allowed to file a separate objection in Virginia because she lives there and would be required to give her deposition there.

A judge on Friday scoffed at Jen Psaki’s request to overturn a subpoena for her testimony in a case alleging the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media

The lawsuit alleges that President Biden, his appointees, violate the First Amendment by urging social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and others to limit access to posts on topics including Covid-19 vaccines and voter fraud. .

Davis said Psaki failed to show how testifying in the case in her home country would be an undue burden if she had little information to offer.

“How long does it take to prepare a witness for testimony when he really has nothing to say?” Davis asked.

Missouri and Louisiana say they want more information about PSAki’s statements at his press conferences telling social media companies to do better at blocking misinformation on their sites.

Davis said Psaki failed to show how testifying in the case in her home country would be an undue burden if she had little information to offer.

In one instance, she said: “We regularly engage with (social media companies) and they certainly understand what our demands are.”

States said they wanted to learn from PSAKI who in the administration engages with social media companies and what they ask for.

PSAKI’s lawyers say the states have already obtained the information they need from emails and other documents already provided to them.