Ki’Azia Miller’s family hold vigil after she was killed by Detroit police

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) – Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was fatally shot by Detroit police more than a week ago.

K’Azia Miller’s family came together to celebrate the new mom’s life. At the vigil tonight, Miller’s family shared words of prayer but also calls for justice.

“The police have to do a job and they have to take care of our people,” said Daizon Brown, Miller’s cousin.

Miller’s family could barely stay together. They stood close together as they contemplated not a Thanksgiving dinner, but a funeral.

“I don’t know how to handle this, my sister needed help,” D’Azia Cruz said, “she needed mental help and she needed support from her community.”

Cruz says his sister was having a mental breakdown when the police were called to that house.

DPD leader James White played the 911 call at a press conference where you hear Miller’s mother explain how her daughter was armed with multiple weapons and allegedly injured a child at home.

“She had a moment of chemical imbalance and it didn’t take a murder,” Pastor Maurice Hardwick said, “it didn’t take that and I thank God our police chief admitted it on TV national.”

Chief White says officers made contact several times, but at one point they entered the house, there was a struggle and Miller was shot.

He later suspended a supervisor and two officers, citing lack of leadership and possible policy violations.

“If it was a member of their own family, would they react like that,” Brown said, “they wouldn’t react like that — they would sit down and talk to these people.”

This incident comes just over a month after Detroit police shot and killed Porter Burks also during a mental health call.

Burks supporters joined Miller’s family in solidarity.

“I tell you what,” Hardwick said, “his life is going to mark a change in this town.”