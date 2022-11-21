Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, enjoys dinner with Gigi Hadid, 27

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a low-key dinner date with his latest model, Gigi Hadid, as the couple stepped out in New York on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actor and renowned ‘modeler’, 48, wore his signature black LA Dodgers cap as he left Cipriani separately from Vogue coverstar Gigi, 27.

The Titanic star wore a black quilted jacket, jeans and white trainers, paired with his cap and face mask as he strolled with a companion.

Duo: Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a low-key dinner with his latest model Gigi Hadid as the couple stepped out in New York on Sunday

Gigi flaunted her abs in a black crop top, paired with flared pants and a black leather jacket, as she tried to hide her famous face with a blue scarf.

Her locks were swept back into a chic bun and the mother-of-one sported a radiant makeup palette.

The outing comes days after the dashing actor was reportedly seen hanging out with Gigi at a lavish Halloween party in New York City.

Page Six reports that the actor and model both attended Circoloco’s Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, arriving by bus with Gigi Bella’s sister, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad.

Goodbye: The Oscar-winning actor and renowned ‘modeller’, 48, wore his signature black LA Dodgers cap as he left Cipriani separately from Vogue coverstar Gigi

Seeing double: The distinctive cap is the same one Leo wore during a basketball game in February 2022 (right)

Smiling: Gigi looked in good spirits as she hid her face with a scarf

Fun: The star looked radiant as she left the restaurant after her date

Low profile: Leo kept his face hidden as he left the restaurant

He’s going: The A-lister opted for a casual ensemble for his dinner

A source told the publication: “Leo was wearing a [scary] hide most of the night unless he was drinking the group got bottle service.

They added that Leonardo’s mask was “half monster, half zombie” – with other stars in attendance including Stella Maxwell and Matt Smith.

Stella Maxwell and Yankee Giancarlo Stanton also attended the party, along with “House of Dragon” star Matt Smith, who we understand was dressed as a vampire.

Romance? Page Six reported that the actor and model both attended Circoloco’s Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, arriving by bus with Gigi’s sister Bella, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly. Nahmad.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid for comment.

Leonardo previously opted for creative Halloween costumes to hide his famous face, in 2018 he donned a bizarre clown mask and in 2021 dressed as a “100-year-old man”.

Leo was pictured with Gigi for the first time since news of their romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com in September.

The pair appear to be the Oscar-winning actor’s first time dating a woman over the age of 25, and Gigi is also believed to be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

Following the leak of the new photos, a source close to the couple said that while they were dating, they were “taking their time”, according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the pair just dated and hung out as a group, with the pair not calling themselves “exclusive” yet.

The person added: ‘[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around to hook up. They take their time.

Gigi’s ex Zayn unfollowed her on Instagram after photos of the model enjoying a date with Leo emerged.

Zayn and Gigi split last year after a rocky six-year relationship. The couple share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.

While Gigi is still following Zayn, the singer ninsow only follows 16 people on his account, many of which are fan accounts dedicated to him, according to SHE.

Gigi had been pictured getting close to Leo at a party in New York last month – after the actor ended his four-year relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone.