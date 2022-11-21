Machine Gun Kelly slams haters in AMAs speech: ‘I’m a rocketman

Machine Gun Kelly has explicit words for his haters – and appeared to smash a mic to prove it at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker addressed those who disapproved of his stylistic changes while accepting the award for favorite rock artist on Sunday night.

“I just want to say I ask for bigger mic stands next time,” the 6’4″ performer said. “This costume is really uncomfortable to pee on,” he added of his spiked purple suit, which appears to poke Lionel Richie in the face as they sit next to each other in the audience.

“There have been people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I am a rocketman,” he proclaimed.

Kelly’s last two albums, 2020’s “Tickets To My Downfall” and this year’s “Mainstream Sellout,” were a stark departure from his previous rap career. Some fan critics and industry members also called it, indeed, a sellout.

“We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it and were curious, then we went there, supposedly,” he asked about the moon landing.

“These last two rock albums for me have taken me to the moon, and I’m not done exploring the universe. I’m all genders, I’ll see you…” Kelly beeped as he threw the microphone to the floor, seemingly smashing it.

Kelly also said that her unique costume was not suitable for the bathroom. Getty Images for dcp

Kelly hasn’t had the best reception in the rock community. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor slammed the rapper, telling Loudwire’s Cutter’s Rockcast, “I hate artists who failed in a genre and decided to rock, and I think he knows who he is.”

When Kelly performed at Riot Fest 2021 in Chicago, he responded with his own diss, “You wanna know what I’m really glad I’m not doing? Being 50, wearing a weird mask on stage.

“I’m all genders,” the 32-year-old said before slamming his microphone stand to the floor. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

But despite it all, the industry accolades keep pouring in. Kelly received a Grammy nomination earlier this week, again addressing the haters in an Instagram post, writing, “Call me what you want as long as it starts with ‘Grammy Nominated.’”

Kelly’s fiancée, “Transformers” actress Megan Fox, did not attend the AMAs.

Meanwhile, fans on social media wondered how the “Jawbreaker” singer could sit in his seemingly shabby costume.