Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since Shanghai lockdown

This restaurant, along with many others in Beijing’s Chaoyang business district, had to suspend catering services over the weekend as Covid infections soared.

BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still under lockdown.

The three people, aged 87 to 91, had pre-existing health conditions and lived in Beijing, according to state media. The reports do not specify whether they have been vaccinated.

The city of Beijing tightened Covid controls before the weekend as the number of local cases reached several hundred a day, including infections with and without symptoms.

Restaurants, mostly in Beijing’s Chaoyang business district, could only offer takeout or delivery. Many gyms, some supermarkets and at least one major shopping center have temporarily closed.

Schools in some parts of the capital have moved lessons online. Various apartment communities have been locked down, with residents not allowed to leave.