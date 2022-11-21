Manchester United have dealt another setback in the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong as the Barcelona star reveals his intention to stay at the club for another ‘eight or ten years’

Manchester United have received another blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong after he reiterated his wish to stay at Barcelona.

United boss Erik ten Hag has put De Jong at the top of his shopping list this summer after managing the 25-year-old during their time at Ajax.

Getty The De Jong transfer saga lasted for the duration of the summer window

Barcelona first put De Jong on the market as they struggled to overcome their growing financial difficulties.

Despite appearing to be surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp, the Dutchman maintained his stance that he was going nowhere by turning down United’s advances and ultimately staying in Catalonia.

De Jong started the season as a substitute but soon found his way back into boss Xavi’s plans after starting ten of Barcelona’s last 13 games.

The midfielder is preparing for the World Cup with the Netherlands but has had time to discuss his club situation, after an uncertain summer.

“I’m very happy at Barcelona,” he told Dutch newspaper Telegraaf. “When I play it’s great and in terms of life here life is perfect.

“I see myself in Barcelona for as long as possible. Personally, I hope for another eight or ten years”.

Getty The lure of playing for ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag wasn’t enough for De Jong to leave Barcelona

De Jong may have survived Barcelona’s summer exit but it remains to be seen if he will be as lucky next summer.

With Barcelona’s debts continuing to cloud the club, their financial situation has been made even more precarious following their early exit from the Champions League.

Club chiefs initially planned to reach the quarter-final stage at the very least after risking splashes on Leeds United’s Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Getty Even free striker Robert Lewandowski couldn’t prevent Barca from exiting the Champions League

Instead, the Catalan giants face their second consecutive season in the Europa League where, ironically, they face Manchester United in the play-off round in February.

The rest of the season will provide De Jong with another chance to prove his worth to Xavi ahead of what could be another unwanted bidding war for the midfielder.

