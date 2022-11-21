Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery suspect appears in court

Crime
Miquel A. Jones was charged as an afterthought accessory to the robbery.
A man accused of driving the getaway car during an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last week appeared in court on Monday morning.
Miquel A. Jones was charged as an accessory after the fact, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.
-
Update: Authorities release photo of masked suspect after Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery, staff tied up
Judge Benjamin Barnes ordered Jones held on $300,000 cash bail with release conditions including GPS monitoring and a nighttime curfew, according to the prosecutor’s office. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for December 16.
A lawyer for Jones did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment. The 30-year-old is a former Jamaican professional football player turned landscaper who lives in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard Time reported.
The robbery took place Thursday morning at a Rockland Trust premises in Vineyard Haven. Three masked people forced their way into the bank armed with handguns, the prosecutor’s office said.
According to an impeachment report provided by the prosecutor’s office, the robbers tied the bank employees up with duct tape and plastic restraints and took “a sum of US currency.” They also stole a bank employee’s car and drove it to a parking lot, according to the report. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra was seen leaving the lot moments later.
Police stopped the Hyundai on Friday and spoke with Jones, who was driving.
Jones was allegedly evasive throughout the interrogation, and police noticed a green substance resembling vegetation on his shoes, which looked like material found in the bank employee’s abandoned vehicle, according to the report. .
A search of Jones’ car reportedly revealed three $100 bills – two of which had sequential serial numbers – along with white sneakers and dark clothing matching the thieves’ outfits, according to surveillance video and witness statements.
Police said Jones could face additional charges depending on what was discovered inside the car, The Boston Globe reported.
Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston