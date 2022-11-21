Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Miquel A. Jones was charged as an afterthought accessory to the robbery. A branch of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven was robbed Thursday, a crime that has quarantined the regional high school, officials said. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via The Boston Globe

A man accused of driving the getaway car during an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last week appeared in court on Monday morning.

Miquel A. Jones was charged as an accessory after the fact, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Benjamin Barnes ordered Jones held on $300,000 cash bail with release conditions including GPS monitoring and a nighttime curfew, according to the prosecutor’s office. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for December 16.

A lawyer for Jones did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment. The 30-year-old is a former Jamaican professional football player turned landscaper who lives in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard Time reported.

The robbery took place Thursday morning at a Rockland Trust premises in Vineyard Haven. Three masked people forced their way into the bank armed with handguns, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators released an image Thursday of one of the robbers involved in the Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery. Each thief wore the same type of Halloween-like mask, officials said.

According to an impeachment report provided by the prosecutor’s office, the robbers tied the bank employees up with duct tape and plastic restraints and took “a sum of US currency.” They also stole a bank employee’s car and drove it to a parking lot, according to the report. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra was seen leaving the lot moments later.

Police stopped the Hyundai on Friday and spoke with Jones, who was driving.

Jones was allegedly evasive throughout the interrogation, and police noticed a green substance resembling vegetation on his shoes, which looked like material found in the bank employee’s abandoned vehicle, according to the report. .

A search of Jones’ car reportedly revealed three $100 bills – two of which had sequential serial numbers – along with white sneakers and dark clothing matching the thieves’ outfits, according to surveillance video and witness statements.

Police said Jones could face additional charges depending on what was discovered inside the car, The Boston Globe reported.