Max Verstappen booed as Abu Dhabi win closes 2022 season, challenging controls in Brazil costs Red Bull a Drivers’ Championship double, mulls retirement from Formula 1 when contract expires in 2028

Max Verstappen capped off his brilliant 2022 season with another victory and admitted he could retire from Formula 1 when his contract with Red Bull ends.

The Dutch star had already secured his second straight world title after sailing to glory in 2022, the start of what could be a truly exciting era for the 25-year-old.

Getty Verstappen has hinted he will consider his F1 future

Getty Verstappen has now won back-to-back world championships

Verstappen snatched victory from Hamilton a year ago in Abu Dhabi to claim his maiden title in the most controversial of circumstances.

But the Dutch driver was the best performer of 2022 and his victory here under the thousands of light bulbs that illuminate the Yas Marina Circuit was his 15th in 22 appearances.

He was not a very popular winner as audible boos were heard when he was introduced to the crowd.

With a lucrative contract that runs until 2028, Verstappen has six more years with Red Bull to look forward to, but he admitted he will have to consider his future in the sport beyond that point.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t know if after 2028 I will still be in F1, surely it depends on our competitiveness.

“F1 is very difficult and there is a lot of travel, at some point you have to ask yourself what is more important – F1 or your family.

Getty Verstappen and Perez’s relationship has seemed a bit strained lately

Of course, part of the puzzle will be based on Verstappen’s position within the Red Bull team.

Winning the Drivers’ Championship, the Dutch star faced criticism after ignoring team instructions when asked to hand over sixth position to Sergio Perez on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix in last week.

Perez finished third in the final race of the season, behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. If Verstappen had given his teammate that position, then Red Bull would have secured a brace.