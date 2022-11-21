Michelle Obama grants birthday wish to woman about to turn 100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night, a South Philadelphia woman who is about to turn 100 had a dream come true. As a birthday present, she wanted to meet former first lady Michelle Obama, and that wish came true.

“It was the only present I wanted for my birthday,” Eloise Brown said.

Brown has lived in Philadelphia for more than 80 years. She’s known for her positivity, her faith, and her family, and as she nears her 100th birthday, she can’t help but smile.

“I can’t even describe it,” Brown said. “Absolutely wonderful. All I wanted to do was shake his hand and I did.”

Last week, family, friends and local lawmakers threw a birthday party for Brown. While wearing a crown, the queen of South Philadelphia said the only wish she had to mark the milestone was to meet Obama.

The former first lady took the stage inside the Met on Saturday night to promote her new book as part of a six-city tour.

And Brown and his 95-year-old sister, Johnnie Devlin, were in the crowd.

When Obama’s team heard about Brown’s wish last week, they sent him tickets. And after he finished speaking on stage, Brown’s only wish came true.

She not only met Obama, but also his daughter, Malia.

“They were happy to see me and I was happy to see them,” Brown said. “I can’t even express it.”

“The only thing she ever wanted was to touch her, talk to her and be granted that she was 100 years old, it’s just amazing,” Sakina Dean said.

Both Brown and Devlin kissed their idol. They say Obama is full of light and love.

“It’s the best birthday I could have,” Brown said.

As Brown prepares to turn 100 on Tuesday, she says that rare encounter was one of the most touching moments of her life.