nearly fifty dead and significant damage (VIDEOS) – RT in French

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred on the island of Java on November 21. Buildings collapsed, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more, according to a provisional toll.

“There were dozens of people killed. Hundreds, and perhaps even thousands of homes are damaged. To date, 44 people have died,” the spokesman for the city administration of Cianjur told AFP. The previous toll reported 20 dead.

The local authorities had initially mentioned about twenty dead and nearly 300 injured. They said the toll was likely to rise as people could still be trapped in the rubble. Shops, a hospital and an Islamic boarding school in the city suffered extensive damage from the earthquake, according to local press, and the roofs of several buildings collapsed.

The quake’s epicenter was located near Cianjur, about 100 kilometers south of Jakarta, according to the United States Institute of Geological Surveys (USGS), which earlier estimated the quake’s magnitude at 5. 4.

“We urge people to stay outside buildings for now, as there could be possible aftershocks,” Indonesian meteorological agency director Dwikorita Karnawati told reporters. No casualties or major damage in Jakarta were reported immediately.

Indonesia is regularly confronted with earthquakes or volcanic eruptions, due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where the tectonic plates meet.

In 2018, the island of Lombok and the neighboring island of Sumbawa were hit by a violent earthquake which killed more than 550 people. In the same year, another earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 triggered a tsunami that hit Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, killing or missing 4,300 people. The island of Java had for its part been affected by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 in 2006, near the city of Yogyakarta, causing the death of nearly 6,000 people and injuring tens of thousands.

The country remains scarred by the 2004 earthquake, with a magnitude of 9.1 off the coast of Sumatra, which caused a major tsunami and killed more than 200,000 people across the region, including 170 000 in Indonesia alone, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters on record.