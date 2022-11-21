New Zealand court rules 18-year-old voting age is discriminatory

New Zealand’s highest court ruled on Monday that the current voting age of 18 is discriminatory, forcing Parliament to debate whether to lower it.

The case, which has been in court since 2020, was bought by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds.

The Supreme Court found that the current voting age of 18 is inconsistent with the country’s Bill of Rights, which gives people the right to be free from age discrimination when they turn 16.

The decision triggers a process in which the issue must be submitted to parliament for discussion and be considered by a select parliamentary committee. But this does not oblige Parliament to change the voting age.

“It’s ancient history,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding, “Government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.

The group says on its website that there is insufficient justification to prevent 16-year-olds from voting when they can drive, work full time and pay taxes.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would draft legislation to lower the age to 16, which could then be put to a vote in parliament.

“I personally support a lowering of the voting age but this is not just a matter for me or even for the government, any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75% parliamentary support,” he said. she stated.

Political parties have mixed opinions on the subject. The Green Party wants immediate action to lower the voting age to 16, but the largest opposition party, the National Party, does not support change.

“Obviously we have to draw a line somewhere,” National Party leader Christopher Luxon said. “We are comfortable with the line being 18. Many different countries have different places where the line is drawn and from our perspective, 18 is fine.”