Toto Wolff has said Mercedes “will be back” next year after a disappointing end to the 2022 campaign.

With Red Bull and Ferrari rioting this season, Mercedes found themselves third in the constructors’ championship, 244 points behind rivals Red Bull.

Getty It was a difficult end to the season for Lewis Hamilton

Getty He was all smiles before the race but did not finish due to mechanical failure

It was a similar story in the Drivers’ Championship with George Russell being Mercedes’ best performer in fourth, while Lewis Hamilton finished the season in sixth.

The seven-time world champion’s season ended in disappointing style as he failed to finish the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to mechanical failure.

As a result, it was the first full season in Formula 1 where Hamilton failed to win a race.

Although it was a difficult end to a difficult season, team principle Wolff thinks it’s time to consider what he hopes will be a better season next time around.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wolff said: “First of all, we’re going to put these cars into reception at Braxley and Brixworth to remind us every day how difficult it can be.

Getty Toto Wolff has insisted that after a season of consolidation, Mercedes will be back in competition next season

“But thank you all, this is a season of character building. Not a blip for a race but a full season.

“You keep pushing so hard, the engine has worked really well and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved there. On the chassis side there have been more bad times than good but the good ones have been spectacular as it a week ago.

“It made us feel how good it can be and now we’re moving forward for next year. It’s raw, it’s bad and it’s okay to feel like that, but the next year we are back.