Off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy shot dead by New York police after refusing to drop his gun

An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by police in upstate New York on Sunday after he exchanged gunfire with a group of men.

The shooting, which happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, came after Saratoga Springs police responded to another shooting.

The deputy was shot by police multiple times, after ignoring officers’ orders to drop his firearm, according to police and the mayor.

“By my calculations, there are at least eight separate, clear and unequivocal orders to put down the weapon and get down,” Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said during a briefing. ‘a press conference. “They are all ignored.”

No Saratoga Springs officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

The prior shootout involving the MP and the group of men left two injured. This shooting was triggered by an argument. A woman believed to be the MP’s girlfriend was flayed and a man involved in the altercation was also injured.

Three people reportedly threw the deputy against a parked vehicle before pushing him to the ground. The deputy then pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with a member of the group who also had a gun.

Nearby officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where they spotted the deputy holding a pointed handgun.

The deputy ignored several orders from officers to lay down his weapon, and the police then opened fire. He suffered 10 gunshot wounds, but it is unknown how many times he was shot as his injuries included entry and exit wounds.

He was taken to hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

Officers fired their weapons 11 times, according to police.

The national police are involved in the investigation.