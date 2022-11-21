On camera, an unarmed US security guard tackles a man with an assault rifle

The incident happened earlier this month, on November 10.

An unarmed US security guard is praised online for his brave actions in a confrontation with a man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle. CCTV footage shared on Reddit showed the man, identified as Jeremy Griffin, entering a drug treatment clinic in Buffalo, New York, and brandishing the gun before being pinned to the ground by a security guard .

The incident took place earlier this month, on November 10. The short clip showed the unarmed guard standing in the clinic’s lobby, across from a reception desk and in front of a closed glass door. The shooter is then seen approaching the lobby through the main entrance and firing a shot into the wall. The unarmed security guard tackled and restrained the man until other officers arrived.

Near the end of the video, the two are seen sparring before the guard can drag Mr. Griffin outside. According CBS NewsMr. Griffin’s gun was discharged twice more during the fight, but no one was hit inside the clinic.

The video, which was shared on several social media platforms, took the internet by storm. On Reddit, the post garnered over 143,000 upvotes and several comments.

“It’s crazy to see a robbery or a fight happen in a split second in real time. I’m glad my man wasn’t hurt,” one user wrote. “A HERO!! A real life, selfless, BRAVE HERO!!!” said another.

A third commented: “His movement was just fine. A rifle doesn’t work so well in that type of contact. The guard used it to choke the attacker. Great movement.” A fourth added: “That’s the definition of a hero.”

Meanwhile, according to SCS, cops confirmed that Mr. Griffin had been taken into custody. They suspect he was also involved in another shooting that occurred just before the clinic. Police said they did not believe either attack was planned, and both appeared to be attempted robberies “related to drug-related activity”.